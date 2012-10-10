* Recalls include 2.47 mln vehicles in the U.S.

* Vitz, Yaris, and Corolla models included in recalls

* No accidents, deaths or injuries reported-spokeswoman

TOKYO, Oct 10 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will voluntarily recall 7.4 million vehicles globally, including certain Vitz, Yaris and Corolla models, due to malfunctioning power window switches, the company said on Wednesday.

The firm will recall 2.47 million vehicles in the United States, as well as 1.40 million vehicles in China and 1.39 million vehicles in Europe, making it the biggest single recall since Ford Motor Co pulled back 7.9 million vehicles in 1996.

The recall comes a day after Toyota reported its sales fell 48.9 percent year-on-year in China in September. Japanese car brands have suffered as a result of an outbreak of anti-Japan sentiment in China in response to a territorial dispute between the two countries.

In Japan, Toyota is recalling about 459,300 vehicles, including the Vitz, produced between 2006 and 2008.

The firm is also recalling 650,000 vehicles in Australia and Asia, 490,000 vehicles in the Near and Middle East, 240,000 vehicles in Canada and 330,000 vehicles elsewhere, said Shino Yamada, a spokeswoman for Toyota.

The vehicles recalled outside of Japan include certain models of the Yaris, Vios, Corolla, Matrix, Auris, Camry, RAV4, Highlander, Tundra, Sequoia, xB and xD produced between 2005 and 2010.

No accidents, injuries or deaths have been reported as a result of the window problem, Yamada said.

Shares in Toyota ended down 1.90 percent, while the Nikkei index fell 1.98 percent.