TOKYO, July 3 Toyota Motor Corp said it
is recalling around 185,000 vehicles globally including the
Yaris compact due to a glitch in the electric power steering
system, which could make the steering heavier.
Yaris models, known as the Vitz in Japan, made between
November 2010 to March 2012 have been recalled. Toyota said it
is also recalling the Verso-S, known as the Ractis in Japan,
manufactured from August 2010 to August 2011.
The world's best selling carmaker is recalling around
130,000 vehicles in Japan, some 7,050 vehicles in Germany and
about 7,000 vehicles in France, as well as in several other
countries.
No accidents have been reported from this glitch, said
Toyota spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto.
