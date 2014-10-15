* Recall covers 1.05 mln vehicles in Japan, 615,000 overseas
* Faulty brake master cylinder, fuel components identified
TOKYO Oct 15 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
said on Wednesday it would recall a total 1.67 million vehicles
globally in a voluntary move to address three separate defects
including a faulty brake master cylinder that could hinder the
brake's performance.
Toyota said in an email it was not aware of any crashes,
injuries or deaths resulting from the defects. Some 1.05 million
vehicles will be recalled in Japan and 615,000 overseas,
covering Toyota models Crown Majesta, Crown, Noah, Voxy, Corolla
Rumion and Auris, as well as more than a dozen Lexus models.
Car makers have faced heightened global scrutiny on how
quickly they share information with regulators and the public
since a massive recall crisis in 2009 battered Toyota's
reputation and sales. Most vehicle recalls are issued on a
voluntary rather than mandatory basis.
Toyota recalled 6.39 million vehicles globally in April in
its second-largest recall announcement ever. Two
months later, the company issued a recall of almost 2.3 million
vehicles globally for faulty airbag inflators that have also
plagued other car makers.
In the latest recall, about 802,000 Crown Majesta, Crown,
Noah and Voxy models manufactured between June 2007 and June
2012 will be called back to replace a rubber seal ring in the
brake master cylinder to prevent brake fluid from leaking. If
brake fluid has already leaked, the brake booster will be
replaced.
A second recall of about 759,000 vehicles globally,
including 423,000 in the United States, will fix faulty fuel
delivery pipes that could, in the worst-case scenario, cause a
fire through a fuel leak. Some of these vehicles are also
subject to the first recall.
Toyota will also recall in Japan 190,000 front-wheel drive
Corolla Rumion and Auris models built between October 2006 and
October 2014 that are not equipped with an idling feature to fix
a defective fuel evaporative emission control unit.
Shares in Toyota closed 0.2 percent higher in Tokyo at 5,990
yen after the recalls were announced, while the exchange's Topix
index gained 0.8 percent.
