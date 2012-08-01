* Rear suspension arms could wear and separate

* Toyota has not yet identified a solution

* 2010 Lexus HS 250h hybrid also affected

Aug 1 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it is recalling about 760,000 Toyota RAV4 utility vehicles and 18,000 Lexus HS 250h hybrid vehicles in the United States to correct a defect in rear suspension.

The RAV4 cars were made from model years 2006 through 2011, while only 2010 models of the HS 250h were affected.

Toyota said it had not yet developed a fix for the problem, which it said involves rust formation that could lead to wear and eventual separation of the rear suspension arms.

Toyota said it will notify owners when a solution is available.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in a defect investigation opened June 4 into a similar problem with 2006-2008 Toyota RAV4s, said the rear suspension arm assembly "may fail due to corrosion, potentially causing a loss of vehicle control."

The federal agency said at the time it was probing about 460,000 RAV4s. NHTSA said it had received seven complaints alleging corrosion-related failure of suspension arms on the RAV4.