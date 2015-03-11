March 11 Toyota Motor Corp's U.S. arm
said it was recalling about 112,500 vehicles due to possible
safety issues.
The recall affects about 110,000 Camry, Camry Hybrid,
Highlander and Highlander Hybrid vehicles of model year 2015,
RAV4 vehicles of model year 2014-2015, and 2,500 RAV4 EV
vehicles of model year 2012-2014, the company said on Wednesday.
Toyota said components in the RAV4 EV vehicles being
recalled might cause them to shift to "neutral" gear due to a
software issue, increasing the risk of a crash.
The other vehicles being recalled might have possible
manufacturing damage in their electric power steering circuit
boards, Toyota said.
The company said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries
or fatalities caused due to these issues.
