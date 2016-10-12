(Corrects paragraph 2 to say 94,000 vehicles, not 92,000, will
be recalled in North America; also corrects start of production
period to August 2015, from October 2015)
TOKYO Oct 12 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Wednesday it was recalling around 340,000 of its latest Prius
gasoline hybrid model in Japan and overseas to fix a parking
brake issue.
The recall covers models produced between August 2015 and
October 2016, and affects around 210,000 vehicles in Japan and
94,000 in North America, Toyota said, adding that the balance
would be recalled in Europe, Australia and other regions.
No accidents have been reported in Japan in connection with
the issue, a Toyota spokeswoman said, while declining to comment
on whether any accidents had occurred overseas.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)