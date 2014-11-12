TOKYO Nov 12 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it would recall a combined 361,800 vehicles globally, including the Camry sedan, covering three separate defects.

Subject to the recalls are 170,000 Camrys to fix a faulty ball joint that could cause a loss of control of the vehicle. Europe accounts for the majority with about 120,000 vehicles, followed by 40,000 in Japan, Toyota said.

Another recall covers 105,800 Hiace, Regius Ace and Dyna models, mainly in Japan, to replace the fuel pipe. The third recall is for 86,000 Crown and Crown Majesta models in Japan to replace the outer seat belt assemblies.

Toyota said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths from the three recalls. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)