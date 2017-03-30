TOKYO, March 30 Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday said it was recalling a total of about 2.9 million vehicles in Japan, China, Europe and other regions including its Corolla Axio sedan and RAV4 SUV crossover due to potentially faulty airbags.

The Japanese automaker said that the latest recalls were part of a wider recall of airbags which use inflators made by Takata Corp ordered by global transport authorities last year.

The air bag inflators in question use a chemical compound which can explode with excessive force after prolonged exposure to hot conditions.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by STephen Coates)