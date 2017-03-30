TOKYO, March 30 Toyota Motor Corp on
Thursday said it was recalling a total of about 2.9 million
vehicles in Japan, China, Europe and other regions including its
Corolla Axio sedan and RAV4 SUV crossover due to potentially
faulty airbags.
The Japanese automaker said that the latest recalls were
part of a wider recall of airbags which use inflators made by
Takata Corp ordered by global transport authorities
last year.
The air bag inflators in question use a chemical compound
which can explode with excessive force after prolonged exposure
to hot conditions.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by STephen Coates)