DETROIT Nov 21 Toyota Motor Corp will
recall 422,509 of its luxury brand Lexus vehicles in the United
States because of a possible fuel leak that increases the risk
of fire, U.S. regulators said on Friday.
The recall covers Lexus LS from model years 2007 to 2010,
Lexus GS from 2006 to 2011 and Lexus IS from 2006 to 2011.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said fuel
might leak where the fuel pressure sensor is attached to the
fuel delivery pipe. If a spark occurs, fire could start.
Toyota told the NHTSA that it was not aware of any fires or
injuries caused by this condition.
Beginning next month, Toyota is to notify owners of various
versions of the three models affected and tell them to bring
their vehicles into dealerships for repair.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)