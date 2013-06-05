LONDON, June 5 Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said it would recall 4,947 of its UK-registered Prius vehicles due to a brake glitch.

Toyota said the brake in the recalled vehicles may not work as well as it is supposed to because a part used in the electronic brake system may not be strong enough, and could crack.

The Japanese company said the recall affects 4,947 UK-registered third generation Prius built between March and October 2009.