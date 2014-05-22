DETROIT May 22 Toyota Motor Corp said
on Thursday it is recalling 466,000 minivans and cars globally,
mostly in the United States, for possible faulty brakes and loss
of a spare tire.
The Japanese automaker said it is recalling about 16,000
Lexus GS sedans from model year 2013 because a switch in the
braking system could cause the system to activate while driving,
which could cause unexpected deceleration of the vehicle.
Toyota said it was not aware of any accidents, injuries or
fatalities related to the issue. Dealers will replace the brake
pedal support assembly.
Of the affected cars, about 10,500 were sold in the United
States, 1,900 in Europe, 1,400 in China and 1,400 in other
markets, a Toyota spokeswoman said.
Toyota also is recalling about 450,000 Toyota Sienna
minivans from model years 2004 to 2011 that were originally sold
in cold weather states that use road salt to melt snow and ice.
Some of the vehicles, from 2004 to 2010 model years, were
involved in an April 2010 recall.
The company said the affected vehicles have a spare tire
carrier stowed under the vehicle with a lightweight, foam water
splash protector that uses a cable to hold it in place. Road
salt can corrode the cable, possibly resulting in the spare tire
falling off.
The spokeswoman said Toyota was not aware of any reports of
accidents, injuries or fatalities related to this issue. Dealers
will replace the carrier assembly as part of the recall.
Of the affected minivans, about 370,000 were sold in the
United States, 80,000 in Canada and 400 in western Europe, the
spokeswoman said.
