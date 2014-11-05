TOKYO Nov 5 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
reported an 11.3 percent rise in second-quarter profit on
Wednesday, beating analyst estimates, buoyed by a weak yen and
strong sales in the United States.
The world's biggest automaker said operating profit reached
659.22 billion yen ($5.77 billion) in July-September, compared
with the 650.7 billion yen average estimate of 13 analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit, which includes earnings made with joint venture
partners in China, rose 23 percent to 539.06 billion yen.
Shares in Toyota ended up 0.1 percent ahead of the earnings
announcement, compared with a 0.4 percent rise in Tokyo's
benchmark Nikkei average.
($1 = 114.3000 yen)
