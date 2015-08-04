* China price wars sapping profit from rising sales
* Q1 net 646 bln yen vs 608 bln yen analyst view
* Cost cuts, currency gains offset weaker global sales
* Raises revenue, global sales forecasts
(Adds company comments on China, further earnings figures)
By Minami Funakoshi
TOKYO, Aug 4 Toyota Motor Corp said it
"can't be optimistic" about profitability in China, the world's
biggest auto market, where slowing growth is forcing the
Japanese manufacturer to cut prices and offer buying incentives
to keep up with rivals.
Toyota, which on Tuesday reported record first-quarter net
profit for the third consecutive year, enjoyed rising China
sales but price wars were sapping profit, company officials said
at an earnings briefing.
China auto sales fell each month in the quarter as economic
growth crawls at its slowest pace in 25 years, draining consumer
sentiment. Analysts expect a stock market crash from mid-June to
have a knock-on effect and further drag on vehicle sales.
Japanese automakers are widely expected to fare better than
rivals due in part to sales of new sports utility vehicles
(SUVs). But at Toyota, price competition has particularly hit
its RAV4 as car makers seek to capitalise on a vogue for SUVs.
"In April-June, vehicle sales have progressed firmly but as
for profitability, we can't be optimistic," said Managing
Officer Tetsuya Otake.
Spokesman Hiroshi Hashimoto called the market "extremely
hard" and added "there isn't much profitability in China."
For April-June, Toyota said net profit rose 10 percent to
646.4 billion yen ($5.21 billion), beating the 607.5 billion yen
average estimate of 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Operating profit rose 9.1 percent to 756 billion yen on
revenue that grew 9.3 percent to 6.99 trillion yen.
The automaker attributed the earnings rise to general
cost-cutting and currency gains from a strong U.S. dollar, which
increased the value of income when converted into yen.
Those factors made up for a 0.4 percent decline in global
retail sales at 2.5 million vehicles. Toyota said the fall was
due to economic slowdown in Southeast Asia and lower sales of
mini-cars in Japan, which were recently subject to a tax hike.
Toyota left its net profit forecast for the year through
March at 2.25 trillion yen, and raised its revenue estimate by 1
percent to reflect increased currency gains. It also raised its
global sales view by 0.6 percent to 8.95 million vehicles on
improvement in the Japanese and North American markets.
Toyota's shares ended down 1.0 percent ahead of the earnings
results, while the broader Tokyo market closed flat.
($1 = 123.9600 yen)
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and
Christopher Cushing)