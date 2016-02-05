* Toyota raises FY net profit forecast to a record 2.27 trln
yen
* Improved efficiency in China to boost Asia earnings
* Toyota lifts sales forecast in N.America on strong U.S.
demand
(Recasts; adds executive's comment and details of results)
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, Feb 5 Toyota Motor Corp raised
its full-year net profit forecast on Friday due to improvements
in its Chinese operations, while the Japanese automaker also
lifted its sales forecast for the North American market, where
demand has been booming.
The world's biggest-selling automaker said it expected to
post a record net profit of 2.27 trillion yen ($19.43 billion)
in the year to March, up slightly from a previous forecast of
2.25 trillion yen, as operating income in Asia picks up due to
increased production efficiencies in China.
Along with favourable exchange rates in the region, this has
lifted earnings even as economic weakness among some Asian
countries has resulted in lower vehicle sales.
"Our Chinese operations have improved, which has increased
our profitability. This is why we've raised our profit
forecast," Managing Officer Tetsuya Otake told a results
briefing.
Toyota raised its full-year vehicle sales forecast for the
North American market to 2.87 million from 2.85 million, as a
stable U.S. economy keeps demand strong for its SUVs and pick-up
trucks.
Japan's biggest automaker has been enjoying solid growth in
the United States, its largest market which posted record annual
sales last year as an improving economy and lower gasoline
prices have cranked up demand for higher-margin SUVs and pick-up
trucks.
The automaker sold 10.15 million vehicles globally in
calendar 2015, beating out Volkswagen, which has
seen its sales suffer due to an emissions-cheating scandal, to
keep its title as the world's best-selling automaker.
While a sharp fall in the Japanese yen versus the U.S.
dollar in recent years has boosted profitability, Toyota said
its impact has started to subside. For the year, it has set a
U.S. dollar rate of 120 yen, compared to a previous forecast of
118 yen.
A stabilising yen against the U.S. dollar following months
of deep losses, along with an appreciation in the Japanese
currency against the euro and other currencies weighed on the
company's third-quarter operating profit, which fell 5.3 percent
from the previous year to 722 billion yen.
This was lower than forecasts for 780 billion yen taken from
12 analysts according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
Toyota said domestic vehicle output would likely be impacted
by a stoppage in domestic production next week due to a steel
shortage following an explosion at a steel plant owned by one of
its affiliate companies. The company said it had yet to factor
in any possible impact into its earnings.
($1 = 116.8300 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)