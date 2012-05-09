TOKYO May 9 Toyota Motor Corp, Japan's
top automaker, said quarterly operating profit jumped more than
five-fold to $3 billion and would treble in the current year as
vehicle production roars back from post-disaster lows.
January-March operating profit increased to 238.5 billion
yen beating a consensus estimate of 223 billion yen in a survey
of 23 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Fourth-quarter net
profit jumped to 121 billion yen from 25.4 billion yen a year
ago.
For the year to next March, Toyota forecast operating profit
would rise to 1 trillion yen ($12.54 billion), its highest since
the global financial crisis. Consensus forecasts have been for a
full-year profit of 990 billion yen.
Toyota shares have gained more than a third since the broad
market trough in late-November, outperforming local rivals
Nissan and Honda, U.S. competitors General
Motors and Ford and Volkswagen, but
lagging BMW's 41 percent jump. The main Topix share
index is up by a tenth over the same period.