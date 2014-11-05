(Refiles story to remove extra word "against" in first
paragraph)
* Raises FY op view to 2.5 trln yen from 2.3 trln yen
* Weak yen offsets impact of cut vehicle sales target
* Q2 op profit rises 11 pct, beats analyst estimates
TOKYO, Nov 5 Toyota Motor Corp raised
its full-year operating profit forecast by 9.1 percent on
Wednesday as a sharp decline in the yen increases the value of
repatriated earnings and makes up for lower vehicle sales.
The world's biggest automaker now expects operating profit
of 2.50 trillion yen ($21.87 billion) for the business year
ending March 31, rather than the previously forecast 2.30
trillion yen, thanks partly to a 135 billion yen contribution
from foreign exchange gains. It sees sales at 9.05 million
vehicles instead of 9.10 million.
Toyota also revised its net profit estimate to 2.00 trillion
yen from 1.78 trillion yen. Net profit includes earnings made
with joint venture partners in China.
"Of course exchange rates helped, but we also made efforts
to offset negatives such as a rise in fixed costs, with
cost-cutting and sales efforts," Executive Vice President
Nobuyori Kodaira told a news conference.
The Japanese currency passed 113 yen to the dollar this week
for the first time since December 2007 after Japan's central
bank eased its already-loose monetary policy. Toyota adjusted
its dollar rate assumption for the full year to 104 yen from 101
yen, leaving more room for profit growth is the yen stays weak.
In July-September, an 8 percent fall in the yen combined
with cost-cutting to help Toyota book record second-quarter
earnings.
Toyota reported an 11.3 percent rise in second-quarter
operating profit to 659.22 billion yen, compared with the 650.7
billion yen average estimate of 13 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. Net profit rose 23 percent to 539.06 billion
yen.
The automaker has been enjoying strong sales in the United
States, its biggest market, spurred by economic recovery, easy
access to financing and lower gasoline prices. It raised its
sales forecast for North America slightly, to 2.74 million
vehicles from 2.71 million.
But uncertainty looms over the market in China, where
Japanese peers Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co
cut sales outlooks over the past week citing a sluggish
economy.
Toyota aims to boost China sales by at least a fifth to over
1.1 million vehicles this year. Unlike Honda and Nissan, Toyota
and joint venture partners China FAW Group Corp and
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd have
seen sales gain over the past few months.
Shares in Toyota ended up 0.1 percent ahead of the earnings
announcement, compared with a 0.4 percent rise in Tokyo's
benchmark Nikkei average.
($1 = 114.3200 yen)
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Christopher Cushing)