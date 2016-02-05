TOKYO Feb 5 Toyota Motor Corp raised
on Friday its full-year sales forecast for North America due to
strong demand in the United States, while posting a
lower-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter due
to an increase in expenses.
The world's biggest-selling automaker posted an operating
profit of 722 billion yen ($6.18 billion) in the
October-December period, down 5.3 percent from the same period
last year and lower than forecasts for 780 billion yen taken
from 12 analysts according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
Toyota kept its forecast for full-year operating profit
unchanged at the 2.8 trillion yen stated in November, while it
raised the net profit forecast slightly to 2.27 trillion yen
from 2.25 trillion yen.
The Japanese company said that its forecasts had not
factored in the impact of stoppage in domestic production next
week due to a steel shortage following an explosion at a steel
plant owned by one of its affiliate companies.
($1 = 116.7700 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)