TOKYO Feb 5 Toyota Motor Corp raised on Friday its full-year sales forecast for North America due to strong demand in the United States, while posting a lower-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter due to an increase in expenses.

The world's biggest-selling automaker posted an operating profit of 722 billion yen ($6.18 billion) in the October-December period, down 5.3 percent from the same period last year and lower than forecasts for 780 billion yen taken from 12 analysts according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

Toyota kept its forecast for full-year operating profit unchanged at the 2.8 trillion yen stated in November, while it raised the net profit forecast slightly to 2.27 trillion yen from 2.25 trillion yen.

The Japanese company said that its forecasts had not factored in the impact of stoppage in domestic production next week due to a steel shortage following an explosion at a steel plant owned by one of its affiliate companies. ($1 = 116.7700 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)