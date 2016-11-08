Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
(Corrects last sentence to say Toyota raised its full-year profit forecast)
TOKYO Nov 8 Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday reported a 43 percent slide in second-quarter operating profit as the automaker continued to smart from a strong yen.
Operating profit at the world's top-selling automaker was 474.6 billion yen ($4.55 billion) in the July-September period, compared with 827.4 billion yen a year earlier.
The result was roughly in line with the 476.26 billion yen average of 12 estimates from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Toyota changed its full-year budgeted yen rate to 103 versus the U.S. dollar and 114 to the euro, from 102 and 113 respectively. It lifted its forecast for full-year operating profit to 1.7 trillion yen from 1.6 trillion yen, which would be its lowest since 2013. ($1 = 104.3500 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
LONDON, May 17 Britain said it was investigating how politicians and campaigners use data to target voters with online advertising to make sure they comply with electoral laws and do not abuse people's privacy.