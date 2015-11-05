TOKYO Nov 5 Toyota Motor Corp on
Thursday said it was cautious on its outlook for the Asian
market, after it cut its full-year revenue forecast to account
for lower sales in the region.
"The auto market especially in developed economies will
remain strong, but Asia may not recover as much as we are hoping
to see, so we are more cautious on our emerging market
forecast," Managing Officer Tetsuya Otake told reporters.
The world's biggest-selling automaker also said, without
elaborating, that it would continue to use the highest quality
airbag inflators it could source. The previous day, Honda Motor
Co Ltd said it would stop using inflators from
embattled supplier Takata Corp.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)