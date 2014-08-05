BRIEF-R&I places Sanden Holdings on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) put the company on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I
TOKYO Aug 5 Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday that it now expects consolidated groupwide North America sales of 2.71 million vehicles in the current fiscal year to March 2015, higher than its previous forecast of 2.62 million vehicles.
The Toyota Group includes minicar maker Daihatsu Motor Co and truck maker Hino Motors Ltd. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 1:1 (1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on May 15