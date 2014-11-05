UPDATE 1-BP says crews brought leaking Alaskan well under control
HOUSTON, April 17 BP Plc said workers on Alaska's North Slope had brought under control a company-operated well that spewed oil and gas over the weekend.
TOKYO Nov 5 Toyota Motor Corp :
* Toyota executive says sees no particular points of concern in U.S. market now Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mari Saito and Chang-Ran Kim)
HOUSTON, April 17 BP Plc said workers on Alaska's North Slope had brought under control a company-operated well that spewed oil and gas over the weekend.
WASHINGTON, April 17 President Donald Trump's top advisers will meet on Tuesday to discuss whether to recommend that he withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, a White House official said on Monday.