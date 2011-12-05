UPDATE 3-Australia's Crown says China staff now charged, ending 8-month limbo
* Case referred to Baoshan District Court in Shanghai (Updates share price, adds analyst's comments and other details)
TOKYO Dec 5 Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday that it will announce a revised earnings forecast for the financial year to March 2012 on Dec. 9 at 0600 GMT.
Toyota had withdrawn its previous forecast due to the impact of the Thai floods on its supply chain. (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Case referred to Baoshan District Court in Shanghai (Updates share price, adds analyst's comments and other details)
June 13 Britain's competition regulator said Heineken's proposed takeover of Punch Taverns would face an in-depth investigation unless the Dutch brewer offers to address competition concerns around 33 pubs.