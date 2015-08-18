TOKYO Aug 18 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Tuesday that it had stopped making vehicles under a joint
venture at an assembly plant in Vladivostok, eastern Russia, as
a weak Russian economy weighs on the country's once-booming auto
industry.
The joint venture with Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co
and Russian automaker Sollers had been
assembling Toyota's Land Cruiser Prado sport-utility vehicle but
production was discontinued in late June, a Toyota spokeswoman
said.
Toyota now exports about 1,030 Prados per month to Russia -
about the same number previously assembled at the Vladivostok
plant - from its plant in Tahara, Japan, she said.
Global automakers have been struggling to maintain sales in
the once-promising Russian market. Vehicle sales have halved
from their peaks in 2012-2013 as lower oil prices and Western
sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis fuel an
economic crisis.
General Motors Co said in March it would shut its St.
Petersburg plant by mid-2015 to cope with a prolonged sales
slump.
Toyota, however, remains bullish, saying it has no plans to
pull out of the country. It said its plan to double vehicle
output to 100,000 units per year at its now sole Russian plant
in St. Petersburg by the end of 2015 was still on track.
"There will be waves in the (Russian) market but we as
Toyota want to increase sales, not shrink," the spokeswoman
said.
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)