TOKYO, July 28 Toyota Motor Corp's global sales fell 1.5 percent to 5.02 million cars in the first half of this year, dragged down by a slowdown in emerging markets and increased taxes on mini-vehicles in Japan.

Toyota, Japan's biggest automaker, forecast global sales of 8.9 million cars for the fiscal year ending March 2016 in a statement. In its previous fiscal year, Toyota sold 8.97 million cars globally.

The company will announce its first-quarter earnings next Tuesday. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)