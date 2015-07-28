(Corrects sixth paragraph to show Toyota is reporting
first-quarter, not first-half, results on Thursday.)
* Toyota H1 sales fall 1.5 pct to 5.02 mln cars
* VW reported 5.04 mln H1 deliveries on July 17
* Toyota says emerging markets, mini-vehicle taxes weighed
By Andreas Cremer and Minami Funakoshi
MUNICH/TOKYO, July 28 Volkswagen
overtook Toyota as the world's largest carmaker by
sales in the first half year, achieving its long-held ambition
three years ahead of target.
But staying on top will be a challenge for the German maker
of the Golf and Polo, as deliveries are falling in China,
destination of a third of its global sales, making it overly
reliant on relatively stagnant western European demand.
"The hunt for scale only makes sense if it boosts synergies,
something VW hasn't really been able to achieve," said Stefan
Bratzel, head of the Center of Automotive Management think-tank.
"Dependence on China is VW's weak spot and managing such a large
group inevitably poses problems."
VW has been pushing for greater scale under Chief Executive
Martin Winterkorn's eight-year reign, propelled by adding brands
and factories and roaring sales in China.
The German group on July 17 reported 5.04 million deliveries
in the first half year. By comparison, Toyota said on Tuesday it
sold 5.02 million cars between January and June, a 1.5 percent
decline on year-ago levels.
Toyota, due to announce first-quarter earnings next Tuesday,
said sales were dragged down by a slowdown in emerging markets
and increased taxes on mini vehicles in Japan.
VW's rapid expansion has masked underperformance in the
United States and Brazil, where it has been slow to upgrade
models and adjust its offerings to market trends, analysts say.
Although boosting market share and brand awareness, VW's
race for volume has triggered a costly proliferation of models
and equipment, especially in its core passenger-car brand where
profit margins have languished amid growing inefficiencies.
With over 310 models and nearly 120 factories worldwide,
VW's size may be turning into a disadvantage, forming the
backdrop to a leadership crisis in April when ex-chairman
Ferdinand Piech was ousted after publicly criticizing CEO
Winterkorn.
VW's top management has since been trying to regain the
initiative, though other top players, notably its unions and
stakeholder Lower Saxony, are seeking to influence the course of
its move to a leaner structure as VW is pushing 5 billion euros
of cost savings in its core division.
Wolfsburg-based VW last year started shifting its focus to
boosting earnings quality to help fund growing technology needs
and plant upgrades.
VW has a goal of "moderately" raising deliveries from last
year's record 10.14 million cars. The group will publish
first-half results on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
