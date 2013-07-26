(Repeats to add PIX for media clients)
TOKYO, July 26 Toyota Motor Corp looked
set to retain its title as the world's top-selling carmaker in
the first half of this year, company figures showed on Friday,
outpacing General Motors and Volkswagen as it boosted overseas
sales to a record high.
The Japanese automaker said its groupwide global sales for
the first six months totalled 4.911 million vehicles. That was
down 1.1 percent from a year earlier due to weaker Japan sales
following the end of green car subsidies, but sales in the
United States, its biggest market, were strong.
By comparison, General Motors Co's January-June sales
rose 4 percent to more than 4.85 million cars and light trucks,
while Volkswagen AG's climbed 5.5 percent to 4.7
million vehicles, those companies reported earlier this month.
Volkswagen's sales figure, however, excludes its Scania and
MAN brands. Scania sold 37,980 vehicles during the same period,
while the MAN figure will be released later this month. In
recent years, MAN has sold around 60,000 to 70,000 vehicles in
the first half of the year.
Toyota regained the global sales crown last year after
slipping to third place behind GM and Volkswagen in 2011, when
its supply chain was hit by naturals disasters in Japan and
Thailand and after a series of recalls tarnished its reputation
for quality. Previously, it had been on top from 2008 through
2010.
Toyota's groupwide total includes sales at Daihatsu Motor Co
Ltd and Hino Motors Ltd.
Toyota, based in central Japan, last year made about 40
percent of its vehicles in Japan and exported nearly 60 percent
of that. It has benefited from a weaker yen that allows it to
export cars more profitably.
Toyota, which is scheduled to announce quarterly results on
Aug. 2, is expected to post an 84 percent year-on-year rise in
operating profit to 649 billion yen ($6.5 billion) and an
operating profit margin of 10.8 percent, according to analyst
forecasts. The results would likely outpace those of No. 2
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co and third-ranked
Honda Motor Co.
($1 = 99.6200 Japanese yen)
