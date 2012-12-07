TOKYO Dec 7 Toyota Motor Corp expects
a 20 percent drop in its vehicle sales in Japan next year partly
due to an end to subsidies on fuel-efficient cars, a Japanese
newspaper said.
Asia's top automaker has decided to set its domestic sales
target for calendar 2013 at 1.36 million vehicles, down from its
2012 target of 1.67 million, the Mid-Japan Economist newspaper
said on its website on Friday, without citing sources. The
regional daily is based in central Japan, where Toyota's
headquarters is located.
A backlog of orders following supply-chain disruptions from
last year's earthquake and tsunami inflated sales this year, the
paper said. Kyodo news agency also said that Toyota is
considering a domestic sales target of 1.36 million vehicles for
2013.
A Toyota spokesman said nothing has been decided.