TOKYO Dec 7 Toyota Motor Corp expects a 20 percent drop in its vehicle sales in Japan next year partly due to an end to subsidies on fuel-efficient cars, a Japanese newspaper said.

Asia's top automaker has decided to set its domestic sales target for calendar 2013 at 1.36 million vehicles, down from its 2012 target of 1.67 million, the Mid-Japan Economist newspaper said on its website on Friday, without citing sources. The regional daily is based in central Japan, where Toyota's headquarters is located.

A backlog of orders following supply-chain disruptions from last year's earthquake and tsunami inflated sales this year, the paper said. Kyodo news agency also said that Toyota is considering a domestic sales target of 1.36 million vehicles for 2013.

A Toyota spokesman said nothing has been decided.