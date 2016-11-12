Nov 12 Toyota Motor Corp has agreed to
a settlement of up to $3.4 billion for a federal class action
brought by U.S. owners of pickup trucks and SUVs whose frames
could rust through, plaintiffs lawyers have said in court
papers.
The proposed settlement covers about 1.5 million Tacoma
compact pickups, Tundra full-size pickups and Sequoia SUVs
alleged to have received inadequate rust protection that could
lead to corrosion serious enough to jeopardize their structural
integrity, according to court papers.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs in court papers supporting the
settlement estimated the value of frame replacements at about
$3.375 billion based on a cost of about $15,000 per vehicle and
the inspections at about $90 million at $60 per vehicle.
Toyota admitted no liability or wrongdoing in the proposed
settlement filed on Wednesday before U.S. District Judge
Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles.
"We want our customers to have a great ownership experience,
so we are pleased to resolve this litigation in a way that
benefits them and demonstrates that we stand behind the quality
and reliability of our vehicles," Toyota said in a statement.
Under the settlement terms, Toyota will inspect the vehicles
for 12 years from the day they were first sold or leased to
determine whether frames need to be replaced at company expense
and reimburse owners who previously paid for frame replacement.
The settlement reached on Oct. 31 covers Tacoma trucks from
the model years 2005 through 2010, Sequoias from 2005 through
2008 and Tundras from the 2007 and 2008 model years.
Toyota also agreed to pay $9.75 million in attorneys' fees,
$150,000 in costs and expenses, and $2,500 each to the named
eight class representatives as well as the cost of advertising
the settlement.
