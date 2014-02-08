Feb 7 Toyota Motor Corp is close to a
deal to pay $1 billion to settle a U.S. criminal investigation
into how it disclosed customers' complaints about unintended
acceleration years ago, the Wall Street Journal cited anonymous
sources as saying on Friday.
Toyota could reach a deal with U.S. authorities within
weeks, the Journal cited the sources as saying, ending a
four-year probe into one of the Japanese automaker's most
embarrassing international episodes.
The deal under negotiation could still collapse, or the
settlement amount could change, the sources were cited as
saying.
Toyota was not immediately available for comment outside
normal office hours.
Prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office are
looking into whether Toyota made false or incomplete disclosures
to U.S. regulators about possible car defects, the Journal cited
people familiar with the matter as saying. They are also looking
into possible mail and wire fraud violations connected to
alleged false disclosures, the Journal said without elaborating.
Toyota is facing hundreds of lawsuits over acceleration
issues, which gained public attention after the deaths of a
California highway patrolman and his family that was reportedly
caused by the unintended acceleration of his Lexus.
That prompted the Japanese automaker to recall millions of
vehicles starting in 2009. At the time, the recall and resulting
lawsuits were a surprise for a company long associated with
quality and reliability.
Toyota has been hit with more than 200 proposed class action
and 500 individual lawsuits alleging personal injuries or
property damage caused by the alleged acceleration problems.
The Japanese company has maintained the electronic throttle
control system was not at fault, blaming ill-fitting floor mats
and sticky gas pedals. A study by federal safety officials at
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and NASA
found no link between reports of unintended acceleration and
Toyota's electronic throttle control system.