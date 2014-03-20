NEW YORK, March 20 A U.S. judge approved a
deferred prosecution agreement with Toyota Motor Corp
on Thursday that resolves an investigation into safety issues
and could serve as a model in a similar probe of General Motors
Co.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley's decision, delivered at
a hearing in New York, came a day after the U.S. Justice
Department announced Toyota would pay $1.2 billion to settle the
investigation stemming from problems that caused cars to
accelerate suddenly.
The judge said the case presented a "reprehensible picture
of corporate misconduct." Pauley said he hoped it was not the
end but rather the beginning in the government's efforts to hold
the individuals at Toyota accountable who made the decisions at
the heart of the case.
