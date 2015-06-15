By Minami Funakoshi
| TOKYO, June 15
TOKYO, June 15 Three foreign funds on Monday
said they would oppose Toyota Motor Corp's proposal to
issue a new class of shares, joining an influential California
pension fund in objecting to a sale that critics say favours
Japanese retail investors.
Toyota aims to sell "Model AA" shares, named after its first
passenger car, to attract long-term investors. Unlike common
shares, they are unlisted and will be sold only in Japan,
meaning foreign investors will have to buy them through
intermediaries.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Florida State
Board of Administration, and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan will
vote against the plan at Toyota's annual general meeting on
Tuesday, the U.S. Council of Institutional Investors, which
represents pension funds and endowments, said in a newsletter.
Toyota said it could not immediately comment.
The automaker has registered to issue up to 50 million Model
AA shares for as much as 500 billion yen ($4.05 billion),
earmarking the funds raised for long-term product development.
The shares must be held for five years after which holders
can convert them into common stock or have Toyota buy them back
at their issue price.
The latest opposition comes a week after the California
State Teachers' Retirement System, the second-largest U.S.
public pension fund, said it would vote against the plan because
the sale would essentially be closed to foreign investors.
It also comes as a new corporate governance code takes
effect in Japan, encouraging investors to voice concerns and
forcing companies to consider the views of those who vote
against management-backed proposals.
Toyota needs a two-thirds majority at its annual general
meeting to pass the plan.
But the vote would likely be close because around 30 percent
of Toyota shares are held by foreign investors, finance industry
executives told Reuters, declining to be identified as they were
not authorised to speak with media on the matter.
($1 = 123.5400 yen)
