TOKYO Feb 17 Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it has suspended operations at four plants in central Japan after heavy snow in eastern Japan disrupted its parts supply chain.

Toyota has suspended operations at the Takaoka plant, where it manufactures vehicles including the Corolla, the Tsutsumi plant, where it makes the Prius and other cars, Motomachi plant, where it makes the Crown and other vehicles, and the Tahara plant, where it makes the Lexus LS among other vehicles, spokesman Ryo Sakai said.

All plants are in near Toyota's headquarters in Aichi prefecture, central Japan.

The company has yet to decide when it will resume operations at the plants, Sakai said.