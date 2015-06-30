By Emi Emoto
TOKYO, June 30 Japanese retail investors are
flooding stock brokers with orders for a new class of Toyota
Motor Corp shares, indicating the carmaker can fetch a
good price for the issue and secure a new group of long-term
investors.
Nomura Securities Co, which is handling the sale
of the shares, has received 10 times more applications to buy
shares than the automaker plans to sell in the retail-only
issue, said two sources at Japan's biggest brokerage who were
briefed on the customer orders. They declined to be named as
they are not authorised to speak to the public.
"There are customers who closed their bank time deposits and
applied for Toyota shares," said a salesman at a Nomura branch
in Tokyo.
In another sign of strong interest in the new issue, Nomura
has seen new accounts opened with it jump by 80 percent from
normal levels since Toyota announced the sale, according to
another Nomura official.
Investors are attracted to the unlisted Toyota "Model AA"
issue because the shares will pay an annual dividend starting at
0.5 percent and gradually rising to 2.5 percent in the fifth
year.
That compares with returns of about 0.05 percent or lower
for five-year retail Japanese government bonds and time deposits
at major banks.
Investors must hold the stock for five years, after which
they can convert them to common shares or have Toyota buy them
back at the issue price.
The sale could have consequences for other companies seeking
stable long-term investors. Finance company Orix Corp
has said it is considering a similar issue and will be watching
Toyota's market experiment.
Nomura is limiting the sale to 50,000 shares per investor,
but the strong interest could mean that not everyone who wants
to buy will be able to do so.
Toyota plans to sell up to 500 billion yen ($4 billion) of
Model AA shares. It will price the issue as early as Thursday,
and by next Tuesday at the latest, at 26-30 percent above the
closing price of the common stock on that day.
The world's biggest carmaker by sales aims eventually to
sell 150 million shares, just under 5 percent of its outstanding
shares.
The new stock has faced opposition from foreign funds as the
shares are only readily available in Japan. Toyota argues the
shares would give investors more options in a country where most
of the $14 trillion in financial assets held by individuals are
in cash deposits.
($1 = 122.0600 yen)
(Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by William Mallard and
Pravin Char)