TOKYO, July 2 Toyota Motor Corp set the
price for its "Model AA" class stock at about a 30 percent
premium, a regulatory filing showed, as retail investors flocked
to the no-risk shares that the automaker hopes will help it
secure longer-term shareholders.
Toyota, Japan's top automaker, set the issue price at 10,598
yen compared with the 8,153 yen close on Thursday, putting it
the top of the range of 26 to 30 percent it had flagged.
The offering, for which Nomura Securities is the sole
underwriter, is set to raise up to 499.17 billion yen ($4.04
billion) from the issuance of 47.1 million shares, the filing
showed.
Model AA shares - named after Toyota's first passenger car -
are unlisted but carry voting rights. Investors must hold the
shares for five years, after which they can convert them to
common stock or sell them back to Toyota at the issue price. The
shares carry an annual dividend that rises gradually each year.
($1 = 123.5200 yen)
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Emi Emoto; Writing by
Chang-Ran Kim)