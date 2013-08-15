Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 16 Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp halted production in Egypt on Thursday due to political turmoil in the country, the Nikkei reported.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd too has evacuated Japanese expatriates from Egypt, the paper said.
Toyota suspended operations at a contract manufacturer that makes Fortuner sports utility vehicles, the daily said.
A decision on whether to resume the operations on Friday and beyond will be made based on developments in the country, the Japanese daily reported quoting a Toyota public relations official. (r.reuters.com/was42v)
In 2012, Toyota had around 1,500 Fortuners made in Egypt. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: