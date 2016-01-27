* Toyota, Suzuki discussing tie-up from many angles - Nikkei
* Toyota, Suzuki discussing possible cross-shareholding
-Nikkei
* Suzuki shares jump 10 pct, Toyota up 3.6 pct
* Toyota to turn Daihatsu into 100 pct unit - Nikkei
(Recasts with company denial, share moves, Daihatsu report)
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
and Suzuki Motor Corp on Wednesday denied a newspaper
report they were discussing a potential partnership that could
include a capital tie-up.
The Nikkei business daily said in a front-page report on
Wednesday that Suzuki, Japan's fourth-largest automaker, and
global top-seller Toyota were discussing a possible partnership
from a variety of angles including a cross-shareholding deal.
"It is not true that we have entered negotiations over a
tie-up with Toyota," Suzuki said. Toyota issued a similar
statement.
Despite the denials, shares in Suzuki maintained strong
gains, climbing 10 percent in morning trade. Toyota was up 3.6
percent, while other Japanese auto stocks also made robust
gains.
The Nikkei also reported that Toyota is planning to turn
Suzuki's main domestic competitor Daihatsu Motor Co
into a wholly owned subsidiary through an equity swap. Toyota
owns 51.2 percent of Daihatsu.
Toyota and Daihatsu said in separate statements that the
group has been considering various options, including turning
Daihatsu into a wholly owned unit, but that nothing has been
decided.
Trade in Daihatsu shares was set to resume later in the
morning.
Toyota and Suzuki are looking to take advantage of each
other's know-how and capitalise on demand for compact cars in
India and other emerging economies, the Nikkei said without
citing sources.
Suzuki, which specialises in small cars, is India's
top-selling car maker through its local unit Maruti Suzuki India
Ltd.
But the automaker has long been under pressure to find a
bigger partner to develop next-generation fuel-saving technology
as governments around the world tighten emissions and fuel
economy regulations.
Suzuki formed a capital alliance with Volkswagen AG
in early 2010 but relations soon soured, leading to
a years-long dispute in arbitration court that ended last year
with the unwinding of their cross-shareholding.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)