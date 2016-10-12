TOKYO Oct 12 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
and minivehicle maker Suzuki Motor Corp have yet to
decide whether a possible business partnership will include a
capital tie-up, the Toyota president said Wednesday.
"As for specific areas of collaboration, including a capital
tie-up, that is completely a subject for discussion from here
on," Toyota president Akio Toyoda told a news conference after
the companies announced they were considering a collaboration.
The carmakers cited technological challenges and the need to
keep pace with rising consolidation in the global auto industry.
They also referred to difficulties Suzuki is having in
research and development, as well as Toyota's prowess in the
area.
"R&D in the auto industry is changing rapidly," Suzuki
chairman Osamu Suzuki told the news conference. "The future
looks perilous."
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Maki Shiraki; Writing by
William Mallard)