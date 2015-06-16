(Adds Honda's recall on Monday, Takata expanded recalls last
month)
DETROIT, June 16 Toyota Motor Corp will
recall almost 1.37 million more vehicles in the United States
due to potentially deadly front passenger-side air bags made by
Japan's Takata Corp, Toyota said on Tuesday.
The expansion pushes the total number of Toyota vehicles
recalled in the United States because of dangers posed by Takata
air bags to more than 2.9 million.
Some Takata air bags have opened with too much force,
sending shrapnel into vehicles. U.S. safety officials, as well
as Takata officials, have said that exposure to humidity over
time has been a factor in the erroneous air bag deployments.
Seven deaths linked to Takata air bags have occurred in
Honda Motor Co cars, six of them in the United States.
On Monday, Honda announced the recall of 1.39 million Accord
and Civic cars in the United States with faulty front
passenger-side Takata air bags. Those cars had previously been
recalled for front driver-side air bags.
Last month, U.S. safety officials said Takata had doubled
its recall of vehicles in the United States to 34 million, and
to 53 million globally. Automakers said the number of vehicles
affected in the United States is likely half of that total
because some have been recalled several times.
There have been 24 incidents of incorrect deployments of
Takata air bags in Toyota vehicles worldwide, and Toyota has
received at least eight reports of injuries said to be linked to
air bag ruptures, a Toyota spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Toyota
officials have not confirmed those injuries were linked to
incorrect deployments, she said.
She said that Toyota is not aware of any injuries or
fatalities caused by incorrect air bag deployments in the
vehicles in the expanded recall it announced on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman and Bernie Woodall in Detroit;
Editing by Peter Galloway)