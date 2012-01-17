* To invest 8.2 bln baht this year despite 2011 floods
* Total Thai auto sales seen up 38.5 pct in 2012 - Toyota
* Bearing firm Minebea also shows confidence in Thailand
By Ploy Ten Kate
BANGKOK, Jan 17 Toyota Motor Corp
said on Tuesday it would spend 8.2 billion baht ($257 million)
on investment in Thailand, showing its confidence in the
Southeast Asian car sector hub despite floods last year that
caused severe disruption to the sector.
The Japanese car maker is building a manufacturing plant at
Gateway industrial park and restarting a production line at its
Thai Auto Works (TAW) plant, where its Fortuners were produced,
Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Motor Thai unit, told a
briefing.
"The reason we invest more is simply because we're not
producing enough," Tanada said.
The combined production capacity of the two new Toyota
plants would be 88,000 units, he said, expecting the Gateway
plant in Chachoengsao province to be ready for production in
July 2013.
It will produce passenger cars as well as environmentally
friendly "eco cars", he said. The TAW plant in Samut Prakan
province, which was closed in May 2010 after a drop in demand,
would be able to start in December of this year, he said.
"We won't move anywhere. I'll let the Thai government work
with JICA to solve the flood problems. I'm full of hope and
confidence for both," he said, referring to Japan International
Cooperation Agency.
Despite the flood that hit the industry hard in the fourth
quarter, analysts say Japanese car makers would continue to
shift production to Thailand to take advantage of low costs.
Tanada said production losses for Toyota from the tsunami in
Japan and the Thai flood amounted to 200,000 vehicles in 2011.
Japan's Minebea Co Ltd also said on Tuesday it
would invest $75 million to build a new plant in Thailand in the
second half of this year despite suffering from the floods.
The bearing manufacturer said its two existing plants should
restart in February and April.
RECOVERY
Toyota, in Thailand for five decades, expects total Thai
auto sales to rise 38.5 percent to 1.1 million in 2012,
recovering from a drop of 0.8 percent last year thanks to new
models plus supportive government policies, Tanada said.
For Toyota itself, 2012 sales are projected to increase 55.1
percent to 450,000 units for a 40.9 percent market share,
against an 11 percent drop to 290,061 units in 2011, with sales
of passenger cars falling 2.6 percent to 138,104.
"There is still very high demand in Thailand's automotive
market and the demand is likely to increase in 2012," Tanada
said.
The forecast relates to 214,000 passenger cars and 236,000
commercial vehicles, the latter including 214,000 1-tonne pickup
trucks.
Japanese car makers suffered big disruptions to their supply
chain both from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami at home and
the floods in Thailand, leading to a plunge in production, sales
and inventory in many markets.
Car sales in Thailand in December fell 41.4 percent to
54,575 units, led by a 60.2 percent drop for Toyota.
Analysts say Thailand's automobile market is expected to
recover strongly in 2012, helped by tax rebates for first-time
car buyers and pent-up demand as the industry recovers from the
floods.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)