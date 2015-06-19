By Minami Funakoshi
TOKYO, June 19 Toyota Motor Corp said
its Thai subsidiary is appealing against a Thai government order
to pay additional taxes that the Nikkei business daily said
would total more than 11 billion baht ($327 million).
The Thai government has ruled that parts imported from Japan
to assemble the Prius gas-electric hybrid vehicle in Thailand
should be treated as complete knock-down kits, with an 80
percent tariff rate, instead of as auto parts, with a 10 percent
rate, a Toyota spokeswoman said.
More than half of the parts used in the locally assembled
Prius are imported from Japan, she said. Toyota does not
disclose the percentage of parts procured in Thailand.
The additional tax was owed on more than 20,000 Prius
vehicles assembled at Toyota's Gateway factory between 2010 and
2012, the Nikkei reported.
Toyota Motor Thailand Co also produces gasoline-engine and
hybrid-engine Camry sedans, which were not subject to additional
tariffs because the majority of parts are procured locally.
Early this year, Toyota forecast its sales in Thailand in
2015 would rise 0.9 percent to 330,000 vehicles, following a
sharp 27 percent downturn the prior year due to political
turmoil.
It predicted industry-wide growth in Thailand this year of
4.3 percent, to 920,000 vehicles. Despite Toyota's large
presence in the market, Thailand is a relatively modest portion
of its global sales, which it expects to total 9 million
vehicles in the current fiscal year that started in March.
($1 = 33.6500 baht)
