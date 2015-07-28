BANGKOK, July 28 Thailand's biggest automaker
slashed on Tuesday its forecast for total domestic car sales by
all makers this year by 9 percent because of the poor
performance of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.
Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit forecast the
country's total auto sales for 2015 would fall to 800,000 cars,
a sharp change from its January forecast for sales to rise by
4.3 percent.
That would mark the third consecutive year of sales declines
for the domestic market of the region's auto manufacturing hub.
"The Thai economy has yet to fully recover, and with an
unstable global economic outlook depressing consumer spending,
this will also have an impact in auto sales this year," Kyoichi
Tanada, president of the Toyota Thai unit, told a news briefing.
"It will be the most challenging year for the car market for
all of us."
The number of total vehicles sold in the first half was
369,109, a 16.3 percent drop from last year, he said.
In 2014, overall domestic auto sales tumbled 33.7 percent to
881,832, hit by political unrest that led to an army coup in May
that year. In 2013, sales fell after a government subsidy scheme
for first-time car buyers ended.
Toyota, which has about a third of the Thai market, cut its
own sales target to 280,000 vehicles in 2015 from 330,000
projected earlier.
In 2014, the company sold 327,027 vehicles in Thailand, down
27 percent from a year earlier.
Auto exports are also falling, part of a wider malaise in
the export industry upon which Thailand is dependent.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Industry Ministry said annual
factory output in June fell by 8 percent, the biggest drop since
March 2014. That was partly due to a fall of 26 percent on the
year in car exports in June.
"Exports markets are not growing, capacity utilisation is
not high in Thailand," said Nattapol Rangsitpot, deputy
director-general of the ministry's Office of Industrial
Economics, told Reuters.
Thailand's finance ministry on Tuesday cut its economic
growth forecast to 3.0 percent from 3.7 percent this year due to
poor performance from the export sector.
