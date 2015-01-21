(Corrects 2015 sales to 920,000 from 920,000 million in first paragraph)

BANGKOK Jan 21 Sales in Thailand's automotive industry are expected to rise 4.3 percent to 920,000 vehicles in 2015, after dropping 33.7 percent in 2014, hit by months of political unrest, Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit said on Wednesday.

Toyota sees a 0.9 percent rise in its annual automotive sales to 330,000 units in 2015, it said in a statement.

The company sold 327,027 vehicles in Thailand in 2014, down 27 percent from a year earlier.

"In 2015 Thailand domestic sales will restore to its normalcy after the termination of the First Car Buyer Tax Rebate program," Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Thai unit, said in a statement.