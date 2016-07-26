BANGKOK, July 26 Thailand's total domestic car
sales are expected to fall by 7.5 percent this year, rather than
drop by 10 percent as seen in January, as government measures
are likely to boost spending in the second half, Toyota Motor
Corp's Thai unit said on Tuesday.
However, Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai
market, maintained its own 2016 auto sales target in Thailand at
240,000 cars, Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Thai unit,
told a news conference.
In 2015, Toyota's sales slipped 18.7 percent from 2014 to
266,005 cars, while overall domestic car sales fell 9.3 percent
to 799,594 vehicles.
Thailand is a regional production and export hub for the
world's top carmakers and the auto sector accounts for around 10
percent of Thai GDP.
(Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Orathai Sriring
and Richard Pullin)