* Overall Thai domestic car sales seen at 740,000 in 2016 -
Toyota
* Toyota keeps its own sales target at 240,000, down 9.8 pct
y/y
* Says government spending, tourism to lift spending in H2
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Pairat Temphairojana
BANGKOK, July 26 Thailand's domestic car sales
are expected to fall at a smaller-than-previously-projected pace
of 7.5 percent this year, as government stimulus measures are
likely to boost spending in the second half, Toyota Motor Corp's
Thai unit said on Tuesday.
In January, Toyota said local car sales would decline by 10
percent to 720,000 cars.
Thailand is a regional production and export hub for the
world's top carmakers, and the sector accounts for around 10
percent of the nation's GDP.
Car sales have declined almost every month on a yearly basis
since May 2013 following the fading effect of a government car
subsidy scheme that ended in 2012, plus weak domestic
consumption.
In 2015, overall domestic car sales fell 9.3 percent to
799,594 vehicles.
Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai auto
market, would keep its domestic car sales target at 240,000
cars, or down 9.8 percent from 2015, said Kyoichi Tanada,
president of the Toyota Thai unit at a news conference.
Toyota's sales in Thailand slipped 18.7 percent to 266,005
cars in 2015.
While the sector should get a boost from government
spending, strong tourism and new car models, it was not expected
to recover soon, he said.
"Thailand's slowing economy, limited purchasing power and
global economic uncertainty mean time is needed before we see a
recovery in the auto market," Tanada said.
In a bid to lift the economy, the military government has
introduced stimulus measures and ramped up investment in
infrastructure.
(Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)