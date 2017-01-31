* Sees total Thai domestic cars at 800,000 units in 2017
* Toyota unit sees its 2017 sales up 8.1 pct at 265,000 cars
* New car models, strong govt spending to help lift sales
(Adds details)
By Pairat Temphairojana
BANGKOK, Jan 31 Thailand's total domestic car
sales are expected to rise for the first time in five years in
2017, by 4.06 percent to 800,000 units, Toyota Motor Corp's
Thai unit said on Tuesday, citing new models and strong
government spending among factors.
Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai market,
predicted its own 2017 auto sales in the Southeast Asian nation
to rise 8.1 percent to 265,000 vehicles from last year, Kyoichi
Tanada, president of the Toyota Thai unit, told reporters.
The end of a five-year restriction on people selling cars
bought under a government subsidy scheme will also help boost
car sales, he said.
Overall domestic car sales in Thailand contracted 3.9
percent in 2016, the fourth straight year of decline, hurt by
weak consumption and the fading effect of the car scheme that
ended in 2012, when sales surged.
Tanada said 2016 was "a tough year" for the Thai auto
market, despite government measures to spur economic growth.
The military government has introduced stimulus measures and
ramped up investment in infrastructure projects in a bid to
revive growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which
has lagged peers.
Thailand is a regional production and export hub for the
world's top carmakers, and the sector accounts for about 10
percent of the nation's gross domestic product.
Tanada said the trade protectionism of the United States
should not have an impact on the firm's exports and imports in
Thailand.
"We don't have any direct business here with the U.S.
whether it's the export or imports there," Tanada said, adding
about a third of its exports from Thailand go to the Middle East
region.
However, car exports from Thailand are expected to drop 11
percent to 282,000 units this year, largely due to fewer orders
from Middle Eastern countries as oil prices stay low, he said.
(Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Orathai Sriring;
Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)