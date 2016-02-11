(Adds quotes, details, background)
ISTANBUL Feb 11 Toyota Motor Corp will
begin production in Turkey this year of a new hybrid engine car
model with an investment of more than 350 million euros ($396
million), the Japanese automaker said on Thursday.
The investment will create more than 1,000 jobs and Toyota's
Turkish production capacity will rise to 280,000 vehicles from
150,000 currently, European chief executive Johan van Zyl told a
news conference.
"This is the first time somebody will make a hybrid vehicle
in Turkey," he said. "The new model will be a crossover, a kind
of SUV (sport utility vehicle), the entire world is moving to
this kind of body style."
The investment will increase to 1.7 billion euros the
company's total investment in Turkey. It has a factory in the
northwestern province of Sakarya, where it produces Corolla and
Verso models.
The new model's name will be announced at the Geneva car
show which begins in March, Toyota officials said. Van Zyl said
the vehicle would be exported to 53 countries.
Hiroshi Kato, chief executive of Toyota Motor Manufacturing
Turkey, said the company exports 80 percent of its production
and this level would rise to around 90 percent once it is in
full-year production in 2017.
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by
David Dolan and Mark Potter)