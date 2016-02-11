(Adds quotes, details, background)

ISTANBUL Feb 11 Toyota Motor Corp will begin production in Turkey this year of a new hybrid engine car model with an investment of more than 350 million euros ($396 million), the Japanese automaker said on Thursday.

The investment will create more than 1,000 jobs and Toyota's Turkish production capacity will rise to 280,000 vehicles from 150,000 currently, European chief executive Johan van Zyl told a news conference.

"This is the first time somebody will make a hybrid vehicle in Turkey," he said. "The new model will be a crossover, a kind of SUV (sport utility vehicle), the entire world is moving to this kind of body style."

The investment will increase to 1.7 billion euros the company's total investment in Turkey. It has a factory in the northwestern province of Sakarya, where it produces Corolla and Verso models.

The new model's name will be announced at the Geneva car show which begins in March, Toyota officials said. Van Zyl said the vehicle would be exported to 53 countries.

Hiroshi Kato, chief executive of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey, said the company exports 80 percent of its production and this level would rise to around 90 percent once it is in full-year production in 2017.

