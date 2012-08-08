TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. Aug 8 The strong yen in
Japan is causing Toyota Motor Corp to consider moving
some production to North America from Japan, said Jim Lentz,
sales chief executive of Toyota Motor Corp's U.S. unit.
Lentz said a likely candidate would be shifting production
of the Lexus ES sedan to the United States, but he said the high
cost of moving output would mean that Toyota would have to
monitor the market and the yen's strength further before making
a decision. No decision is at hand, he said.
Lentz, speaking to reporters at an industry conference in
Traverse City, Michigan, said Toyota is going to maintain its
forecast of 14.3 million for U.S. 2012 vehicle sales.