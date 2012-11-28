LOS ANGELES Nov 27 Toyota Motor Corp
U.S. executive Jim Lentz said consumers purchasing new vehicles
to replace those lost during Superstorm Sandy will mean strong
November U.S. auto sales.
On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, November U.S.
sales will be between 14.8 million and 15.2 million new
vehicles, said Lentz, president and chief executive of Toyota
Motor Sales, USA.
Lentz, speaking on the sidelines of a J.D. Power and
Associates and National Automobile Dealers Association
conference on Tuesday, said Toyota believes 400,000 cars and
trucks were destroyed by Sandy, and that 100,000 of those were
new vehicles.
Sales will be robust in November throughout the United
States, Lentz said, and particularly strong in the New York area
where consumers are replacing cars destroyed by Sandy.
John Mendel, executive vice president of American Honda
Motor Co, also at the conference, said he expects November sales
at an annualized pace of "right around 15 million."
In November 2011, the seasonally adjusted annualized sales
rate was 13.5 million new vehicles, and last month was 14.3
million, according to TrueCar.com.
TrueCar on Tuesday forecast U.S. November auto sales up 13
percent from a year ago, with a seasonally adjusted annualized
rate of 15.2 million new vehicles.
Toyota's sales will rise 17 percent from last November,
TrueCar forecast.
Honda Motor Co November U.S. sales will rise the
most among major automakers, at 32 percent, TrueCar said.
TrueCar forecast November sales increases from year-ago
levels for all major automakers in the U.S. market.
Among the other top five automakers in the U.S. market, True
Car said General Motors Co will show a rise of 9 percent;
Ford Motor Co 1.5 percent; and Chrysler Group LLC,
majority owned by Fiat SpA, 18 percent.