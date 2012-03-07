By Deepa Seetharaman and Ben Klayman
March 7 Toyota Motor Corp named
an engineer to head its North American operations and promoted
Jim Lentz, who helped orchestrate the Japanese automaker's
response to a string of safety recalls that began in late 2009.
The company said on Wednesday that it had appointed Shigeki
Terashi, 57, currently head of its U.S. engineering and
manufacturing operations, as president and chief operating
officer of Toyota Motor North America Inc.
Terashi replaces Yoshi Inaba, 66, who will remain on the
executive committee and retain his position as chairman of the
subsidiary Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc.
Lentz, 56, will be president and chief executive officer of
the U.S. sales unit, making him one of the highest-ranking
American executives at the company.
The moves will take effect April 1, Toyota said in a
statement.
From 2009 to 2011, Toyota recalled 11.5 million vehicles
worldwide due to complaints of unintended acceleration linked to
defective floor mats, gas pedals and related problems.
Lentz and Inaba both played key roles in handling Toyota's
response to its safety crisis, which undermined sales and hurt
its brand. Both testified in front of U.S. lawmakers and
apologized for Toyota's errors during a decade of rapid global
growth.
In a particularly damaging 2009 memo to Inaba, Toyota's
Washington staff lauded the company's ability to limit a 2007
recall of floor mats. This saved Toyota $100 million, said the
memo, which surfaced during the hearings.
Inaba said he did not remember the memo and that it did not
represent the automaker's guiding principles and beliefs. Both
he and Toyota President Akio Toyoda said they were unaware of
key pieces of information that might have helped the company
respond faster to safety concerns.
Since then, Toyota has changed its approach to safety by
slowing vehicle development and giving more power to regional
units so they can handle customer complaints quickly.
Lentz's appointment is in keeping with Toyota's efforts to
develop and promote local talent and "shows confidence in U.S.
operations," said company spokesman Steve Curtis.
Terashi, who will retain his current position as president
of Toyota Motor Engineering and Manufacturing in North America,
joined the company in 1980 in the body engineering design
division and began by working on the Camry mid-sized car.
Before assuming his current position, Terashi led the Toyota
Technical Center and oversaw the development and launch of the
Venza crossover vehicle, Sienna minivan and other products in
North America.