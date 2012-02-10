DETROIT Feb 10 U.S. safety regulators have opened a preliminary investigation into consumer complaints of driver's side door fires in 2007 model year Toyota Motor Corp Camry sedans and RAV4 crossover SUVs.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said an estimated 830,000 vehicles may be affected. This probe is short of a recall but may lead to one.

Six consumers have complained, NHTSA said in a filing that shows the investigation was opened this week.

"Based on the available information, it appears the fires are originating from the power window master switch located on the driver's side door," the filing says.

Toyota said it awaits more information from NHTSA before responding to the government agency.

"Toyota received the Preliminary Evaluation Opening Resume for the 2007 RAV4 and Camry on February 7. However, we have not received an information request from the NHTSA. Toyota will fully cooperate with the agency in its efforts to investigate these allegations," the company said in an email statement.

NISSAN RECALL

Nissan Motor Co is recalling almost 37,000 Versa small cars with manual transmissions in the United States because they potentially could be shifted out of park without depressing the brake pedal, according to documents filed with NHTSA.

NHTSA said 36,608 Versas from model year 2012 with manual transmissions may experience interference between the shifter rod and shift knob. That could cause the driver to inadvertently shift the vehicle into gear without stepping on the brake pedal, increasing the risk of an accident, according to NHTSA documents.

Nissan discovered the problem in November 2011 during a dealer vehicle inspection and will notify owners and replace the shifter knob or shifter assembly as necessary, NHTSA said. The recall is expected to begin on Feb. 20.

A Nissan official said no accidents or injuries have been reported in relation to this issue.