DETROIT Feb 10 U.S. safety regulators
have opened a preliminary investigation into consumer complaints
of driver's side door fires in 2007 model year Toyota Motor Corp
Camry sedans and RAV4 crossover SUVs.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said
an estimated 830,000 vehicles may be affected. This probe is
short of a recall but may lead to one.
Six consumers have complained, NHTSA said in a filing that
shows the investigation was opened this week.
"Based on the available information, it appears the fires
are originating from the power window master switch located on
the driver's side door," the filing says.
Toyota said it awaits more information from NHTSA before
responding to the government agency.
"Toyota received the Preliminary Evaluation Opening Resume
for the 2007 RAV4 and Camry on February 7. However, we have not
received an information request from the NHTSA. Toyota will
fully cooperate with the agency in its efforts to investigate
these allegations," the company said in an email statement.
NISSAN RECALL
Nissan Motor Co is recalling almost 37,000 Versa
small cars with manual transmissions in the United States
because they potentially could be shifted out of park without
depressing the brake pedal, according to documents filed with
NHTSA.
NHTSA said 36,608 Versas from model year 2012 with manual
transmissions may experience interference between the shifter
rod and shift knob. That could cause the driver to inadvertently
shift the vehicle into gear without stepping on the brake pedal,
increasing the risk of an accident, according to NHTSA
documents.
Nissan discovered the problem in November 2011 during a
dealer vehicle inspection and will notify owners and replace the
shifter knob or shifter assembly as necessary, NHTSA said. The
recall is expected to begin on Feb. 20.
A Nissan official said no accidents or injuries have been
reported in relation to this issue.